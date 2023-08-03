Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard has become the latest ambassador and spokesperson of a Nigerian Wine company, Bryant & Harry Nigeria Limited.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

Sharing the photos of himself being unveiled as the the brand ambassador, Freddie Leonard described the wine, Grand Moscato as the best wine in the World.

He wrote:

“I’m Happy to Announce that i am the New BRAND AMBASSADOR and Spokes Person for GRAND MOSCATO

The BEST RED WINE in the WORLD 🍷

Made in Moldova 🇲🇩

Now Available NATIONWIDE and Overseas.

TAKE A SIP and Thank Me Later.

@bhnigerialtd”

See his post below:

ALSO READ:God bless the Nigeria police – Skitmaker Trinity Guy says as he returns online, narrates ordeal in prison (Video)