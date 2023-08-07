Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his father, Pete Edochie’s recent comment about his marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that the veteran actor claimed that he was unaware Yul had taken a second wife.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, he said: “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life.

“He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).“

Reacting to this via his Facebook page, Yul Edochie shared a video from his recent movie, starring his father, Pete Edochie and Judy Austin.

In the video, a pregnant Judy Austin knelt down as she begs Pete Edochie for forgiveness.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon.

Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie.

This is how it all started.”

Watch the video below;

