Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has disclosed that she had a conversation with popular Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale, before the attempted suicide at the third mainland bridge.

Theinfong earlier reported that the socialite, who is widely known as King Phreedah, has been in the news lately over reports of her crashed marriage.

The reports making the rounds on social media alleged that Farida’s husband, Demola, had moved out of their matrimonial home to meet a side chick he was dating before their marriage.

However, the socialite on Thursday, August 17, reportedly drove her Lexus SUV to the mainland bridge, came down and was about to jump into the Lagoon when she was rescued by some people at the scene.

Taking to Instagram, Iyabo Ojo revealed she was speaking with Farida before the incident and heard about it after they had ended the call.

She wrote: “@houseofphreedahbodycare hmmmmm my darling, if I knew you had this on your mind, I wouldn’t have gotten off the phone with you. Of course, you knew what you wanted to do, but you diverted my attention elsewhere.

“Story for when we see (cos you’re going nowhere) thank God for the people who were there right on time to save the situation, God bless them my love, this will definitely pass, the sun will shine again, your tomorrow will be better than your today, but for now just breathe, I love you so much , please stay strong…. I’m praying for you.”