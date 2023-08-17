American actress, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson have ended their relationship after two years of dating.

According to reports, the couple, who welcomed their first child in February, ended their relationship weeks after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer in July for wearing a sexy outfit to an Usher concert.

Recall that Keke was seen dancing in a now-viral video as Usher serenades her during his “My Way” residency in Las Vegas.

Taking to his Twitter page, Jackson criticized his woman for exposing her body.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted.

This led to him being criticized by Keke’s fans.

Addressing this, he wrote;

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

However, Palmer remained unbothered as she took to her Instagram page hours later to share photos from the concert with the caption; “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late”

Weeks after the drama, it has been revealed that Keke Palmer and her boyfriend have now broken up.

“He’s moved on,” a source told People.

Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

ALSO READ: “They Are All Dumb And Ugly” – Bobrisky Blasts Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chicks