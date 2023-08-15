BBNaija All-stars housemate, Ceec has exposed her colleague, Adekunle Olopade’s real character.

During a conversation with her fellow housemates, the reality star revealed that Ade is an instigator.

According to Ceec, Adekunle is someone who pretends to be her friend just to get close and “trigger” her.

The reality star added that Kunle triggers her when he has conversations with her.

In her words:

“There are people that pretend to be your people. But they trigger you. You know they do it in this house. They come around you and they start conversation that will make you look very funny. I have noticed it in this house. Number one, Adekunle”

Watch the video below;

