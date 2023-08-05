Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku, has advised women to be more open-minded and patience with each other.

The talented Nollywood thespian took to her official Instagram page to state that African women are so petty and do not forgive easily.

According to Mary Remmy, women pick fights over little misunderstanding and gossip and will stop talking to each other based on that.

The actress advised women to be more tolerant with each other the way they tolerate men in other for them to be able to grow and become a better person.

She wrote:

“African women are so

PETTY to each other.

Small misunderstanding, 5yrs of Malice

“I heard you said I am yellow” Are you Green?

“I texted you but you ignored ” There is a chance I missed it.

“you think you are better than me”

Sister! how do you know what I am thinking? You dey inside my head?

‘She said, you said, I heard what you said’ has distroyed Sisterhoods.

dem say, dem say’

If she didn’t/can’t say it to your face, rest.

Let’s learn to tolerate each other the way we tolerate our men. That’s the ONLY way we can grow together.” she added.