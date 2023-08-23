Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has sparked online debate with his comment on Afrobeats in Nigeria.

The ‘Last Last’ hitmaker, in a recent interview, stated that 90 percent of Afrobeats songs lack real-life experience and substance.

According to the singer, many artists don’t have real-life experience, hence, why their songs lack substances.

Burna Boy explained that in many of the songs, artists aren’t saying anything valuable and are only singing about the good life or having a great time, which mostly isn’t the case in real life.



“Not even experience, because half of them like 90% of them have no real-life experience that they can understand. That’s why you hear most Nigerian music, African Music or Afrobeats as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, absolutely nothing. There is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything, it’s just a great time. But at the end of the day, life isn’t an amazing time”.

See below;

“Afrobeats is mostly about nothing , no substance” – Burna Boy pic.twitter.com/dGHcBtr45L — 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) August 22, 2023

Burns’s statement has generated mixed reactions with many in agreement with his statement while others labelled him as being proud.

See some reactions below;

Tobiloba wrote, “He don start!!! Always capping like the captain. Didn’t you start somewhere too? We know you’re a big CAT but stop downplaying other people’s art; it’s pathetic

Lagos Boi wrote, “There’s literally nothing to smile about being black. We create our own happiness yet portray it to the world as we live happily!!!

Live Luv wrote, “Take care of your mental health by doing things that make you happy. Exercise, listen to music, or spend time with loved ones.

Kamsy Ikechukwu wrote, “Anyways that Burna Boy says he’s right. Bur Burna you dey cap nonsense for here I no go lie you

Harrybion wrote, “War start”