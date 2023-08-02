Despite being divorced and a single mother of two, Nollywood actress and businesswoman Iyabo Ojo considers herself a virgin.

The entrepreneur announced this on her Instagram page moments ago while promoting a luxury hair brand.

Pauloo Okoye’s girlfriend claims that she, like her wigs, is still a virgin.

“I’m a virgin like my wigs”, she said.

As expected, her post sparked reactions as many took to her comment section to air their thoughts.

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo wrote, “E ni kpe”.

One Renik Gioielleria wrote, “Yes we are virgins

One Princess wrote, “Where virgin plsss we r also virgin in it?

One Sheikh Ayates wrote, “After how many children”.

See her post below:



