Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Terseer Waya known popularly as Kiddwaya, has bragged about all the BBNaija female housemates chasing him while he was in Biggie’s house.

The reality TV star and billionaire heir who was kicked out of the show by the jury on Sunday August 20, revealed that the female stars were after him because of his last name.

Kiddwaya said:

“There are 10 female housemates right? The whole 10 were chasing me.

“I’m not saying it’s because of my money but they know why they are chasing someone with Waya as his last name and Kidd as first.”

The 28-year-old self employed reality TV star who hails from Benue state is the son of billionaire business mogul Terry Waya.