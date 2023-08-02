Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar has called out Apostle Johnson Suleman again after receiving messages from his alleged ‘chicks’.

According to the thespian who claimed to have received messages from some ladies, the preacher has no remorse after all the alleged acts he committed.

Halima Abubakar went ahead to state that she wasn’t scared of the preacher as she reiterated that she would continue dragging him until ‘thy kingdom come’.

“The chicks I gave you are coming in droves. You have no remorse whatsoever. If you like snap with Putin, no one is scared of you JS. Papi I am the wrong person to hurt. All your chicks are in my Dms.

“Don’t listen to carnal pastors who’s excuse is I am human too then proceed to 3some. A liar with no limit. I can never sit and listen to such people.

“I will drag you till thy kingdom come. Those who fear God shall be forgiven. Stop playing Papi. I haven’t said anything about you yet.”

See her post below: