BBNaija star, Kiddwaya believes that Angel’s attitude and in-house outbursts are due to a lack of home training.

While discussing Angel’s conduct against other roommates on the reality television series, the millionaire heir said this to Seyi.

You may remember that Angel and Ilebaye got into a heated argument that almost resulted in them punching each other, but for the prompt action of the other housemates.

After the incident, Angel had announced her hatred for all the housemates and her wish to leave the show on her own accord, though she later had second thoughts.

Kiddwaya discussed Angel’s behavior and said that he believed it was a product of her improper upbringing.

He said that because she gets angry at the slightest provocation, her approach to disagreements with other people is poor.

Watch video below: