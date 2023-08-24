Nigerian skit maker, Ashmusy has gifted her mother a brand new Lexus GR460.

Taking to her Instagram page, the content creator shared a video of the moment she gifted her mother the imposing car.

In the video, the car which was beautifully decorated with a ribbon, was driven into the influencer’s compound.

Upon seeing the car, her mom began to shed tears of happiness.

Sharing the video, Ashmusy revealed that her mother had been admiring the Lexus GR460 for a long time so she decided to surprise her with it.

“Bought my mom a car she’s been admiring lately. anything she likes, I buy for her She didn’t see it coming at alley THANKYOU God almighty for these continuous blessings” she wrote.

Watch the video below;

