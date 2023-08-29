Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David simply known as Doyin has told Ike why fellow housemate Mercy Eke does not like his closeness with CeeC.

While having a conversation With Ike, Doyin talked about his connection with CeeC and how it might be influencing his friendship with Mercy.

Doyin disclosed that Mercy had previously approached her, expressing her being unable to cope with the situation. Mercy had told her that if Doyin wins the Head of House title, she should pick her because it would prevent her from seeing Ike with CeeC in the main lounge.

Doyin further explained that what distressed Mercy the most was Ike moving from the red room to the blue room, further enhances his closeness to CeeC.

Ike, in response, shared that he had also observed Mercy getting close to Whitemoney, hinting at the possibility of a budding relationship. Ike seemed confused by the grounds of her jealousy, as he noticed her being flirtatious with other guys in the house as well.