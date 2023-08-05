Former Big Brother Naija season 6 ‘Shine ya eyes’ housemate, Okusaga Adeoluwa, popularly known as Saga, has revealed that he knew the housemate that were going to be on the BBNaija All stars show before it started.

The reality star, artiste and content creator, during a recent interview revealed why he was not part of the All stars housemate and why he’s happy he was not invited.

Saga, who is presently in Malta promoting his artwork said;

“Honestly, I wasn’t invited. But I think I am fine with it because I have my own things going on. I have a lot of work to do. If I were invited and went back on the show, I wouldn’t be in Malta showcasing my artwork. I accepted my fate when I was invited and just focused on my business. To dedicated another three months of my life to BBNaija, something I had done before I don’t think It would have been worth it.”

“I knew literally everyone that was going to be on the show before it even kicked off at all. So no one back on the show came as a surprise.”

On the housemate he’s rooting for, he said;

“Haa! hard to pick my favourite, that would be hard o. I don’t know o. I am rooting for everybody to win. They should even share the money equally. I have a lot of friends there, from Whitemoney to Cross, Neo my Gee, Angel, Pere my bro even Adekunle. So in truth, I’m supporting all of them. That’s why I haven’t made a post about anybody back in the house. I wish all of them the best.”