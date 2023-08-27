Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has told fellow housemate Neo Akpofure about his reasons for ignoring CeeC and another housemate named Doyin.

The ‘Shine ya eyes’ edition winner expressed his frustrations, saying that he found CeeC to be acting in a self-important manner, despite not having the grounds for it.

Whitemoney described CeeC as “stupid” and “dumb” and even went so far as to suggest she might be “possessed.”

Read their conversation below;

Neo: “Shey Dey wan do am make you come apologize”

Whitemoney: “I was going to pick up slippers. To think in want to talk to you (CeeC) are you that important?, you’re not important.”

Neo: “Wetin you tell am”

Whitemoney: “I didn’t. say a word. She’s so stupid and so dumb and you read law.”

Watch the video below;