Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Cross Okonkwo better known as Cross has cut off friendship ties with colleague, Pere, due to what he heard from a different housemate, CeeC.

While having a private conversation with Pere, Cross stated that he wants to take some steps because of what he heard from CeeC, another housemate.

He went on to add that he was told by CeeC that Pere would not be able to stand up for him if Cross wasn’t in the house.

Cross further added that one of the reasons he doesn’t trust Pere is because when llebaye’s clothes were littered in the toilet, Pere said her things should remain on the floor.

Despite Cross’s explanation, Pere told him not to believe all that he has heard because they are not true and it’s coming from people that does not like him. The actor also stated that he has been loyal to Cross all the time.

Cross then went ahead to end his friendship with him.

The action by Cross has sparked reactions on social media.

See some reactions below;

_walking_trophy: “Not a fan of Pere, but he has always been loyal to cross. Whatever scheming or planning or side talks he does, he’ll never go with it to Cross.”

winny_355: “Pere must really like Cross because he cried because of Cross confronted him about his loyalty.”

collme_cece: “I understand cross’s point.. but I pray he believes Pere.”

cheta_of_pitakwa: “Cross asked him if he can call Ceec to confirm the gist, Pere begin stammer and declined.”

_paulgentle_: “Cross has never nominated Pere for pardon me until today but Pere has always nominated cross week after week, its so sad.”

sparkie_hairaffair: “Now I feel bad for pere. Cross shouldn’t have done this if he doesn’t have evidence. This is really sadden.”

_wizzyregiee: “Pere has been scheming yes,but he has had cross best interest at heart.”

Watch video below;