Former Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown housemate Erica Nlewedim has sparked an online debate with her support for All Stars housemate, Ceec over her friend, Mercy Eke.

The reality star who was disqualified during her time on the show took to her Twitter page to declare her love and support for Ceec, who she crowned the winner of this season.

Erica told BBNaija’s fans to accept the reality of the lawyer winning the All-Stars edition.

“Cee Cee will win, just accept it”, she tweeted.

The actress support for Ceec has left many questioning her as they noted how she is hurt by the kiss between Mercy and her supposed boyfriend, Kiddwaya.

See some reactions below;

Aproko wrote, “Na Kiddwaya kiss dey pain the werey

Just Standtall wrote, “Disqualified housemates no get say

Oji Franklyn Oji wrote, “Erica has no value

Big Veekky wrote, “Which content CC get apart from quarrel??? Please tell me so that I will know

Vicky Vee wrote, “Disqualified is very much pained by that Kiddwaya and Mercy kids. Anyway, Adekunle, Ilebaye for the money

Ulu Ejie Jemba wrote, “Erica I like you o, but this your tweet no follow abeg. Is that what we get for all the times you claimed you really love – Lambo???? No wahala

Amaraba wrote, “Accept it for yourself Erica cuz we know Mercy will win. Just because of kiss, you have switched. You that Mercy supported big time…”.