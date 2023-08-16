Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Angel Smith has made a shocking revelation that she contemplated suicide in March.

She disclosed this while having a conversation with fellow housemate and colleague Soma on Tuesday August 15.

She recounted:

“I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic. Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me.

“Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered.”

The reality TV star is one of twenty housemates competition for the sum of 120 million naira in the ongoing all-star edition of the popular reality TV show.