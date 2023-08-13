Reality TV star, Cross, has professed his undying love to fellow housemate CeeC in the ongoing all-star edition of the reality TV show.

The two housemates engaged in an intimate conversation with fellow housemate Cross, where he confessed his feelings for her.

CeeC had mentioned that someone had given her a sign, which she interpreted as a possible crush on her. Cross suggested that the person might indeed have feelings for her.

During their conversation, CeeC inquired about Cross’s feelings toward her, to which he responded by saying that he loves her.

He revealed that his affection for her began from the moment he first laid eyes on her.

Reacting to Cross love claims, CeeC dismissed his words as untrue, though she blushed at the same time.

Their conversation has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below:

@simplyivy24: “Ceec is cute shem, I love this of her only cross can bring this side in that house. I hope they become friends outside the house coz this house ehn.”

@princess_: “Cee dey give us something to talk about.she is strategic.A lawyer. She no get any feeling for anybody but she likes no love. She is a gamer.”

@angeline_djan: “Ceece is giving highlight everyday.. I love how she is playing her game, girl didn’t come to play. she is giving a bit of everything.”

@user3043254840795: “I love my CeeC such a beautiful lady they highlight everyday you are winning my girl.”