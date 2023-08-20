Kiddwaya, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, has been evicted from the season 8 edition of the show.

Kiddwaya was the third housemate to leave the show as a result of the jury’s decision, which included former housemates Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee Iye.

It’s worth noting that Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj are the week’s bottom two based on viewer votes.

He was, however, unanimously evicted from the show by the decision of the jury who saved others except him.

It would be recalled that Kidd once said the N120M grand prize is a token to him and that he isn’t really on the show for the money other than to promote his business.

Watch the video below:

The mother of reality star, Susan Waya had earlier threatened to file a lawsuit against Seyi Awolowo for threatening his son, immediately after he leaves Biggie’s house.

The Nigerian socialite stated this on her Instagram page while reacting to Seyi and Kiddwaya’s conversation from the previous night.