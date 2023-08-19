Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Doyin revealed to fellow housemates Neo and Ilebaye during a conversation that Venita is a mother of two as she also advised her love interest Adekunle to stay away from her.

The reality star statement was made in response to her heated exchange with fellow housemate Venita Akpofure.

Earlier, Venita had claimed that Doyin was getting close to Cross and showing interest in him, despite knowing that her friend Ilebaye liked him.

In reply, Doyin told Neo and Ilebaye that Venita is a mother of two, along with advising Adekunle, whom she’s interested in to keep his distance from her.

See netizens reactions below;

@Titila5Titilayo: “When did she started to care about Adekunle,and this is not about the issue anymore it is about something else.”

@mayorof_akure: “Doyin is mad for saying dis. face her and leave her kids alone. Yr mate self don born Dey play.”

@DanielOluyoye: “The best @NeoAkpofure could have done is to correct Doyin or ask her not to involve Ven’s Daughter. Yet he stood there acting like he’s helping.”

@godswillnsikan: “That was a perfect blasting line from Doyin Chaiiii Venita never see something, she go soon saw something the play. I say just dey play Ohhhhhhh.”

Watch video below;