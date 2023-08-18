Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Mercy Eke, has been criticized following a video that appeared to picture a kiss with fellow housemate Kiddwaya.

The incident allegedly took place after the Thursday arena game, when Mercy supposedly invited the billionaire heir upstairs to an area not covered by the cameras in the house.

Although the video didn’t quite clearly capture the moment, it was believed that they shared a passionate kiss before going their separate ways.

This action by the ‘Pepper Dem’ winner has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below:

ib__belz: “Mercy is seriously seeking for highlight. Aunty obviously don’t have anything to offer.”

wesley.senpai: “Mercy kissing everyone ‘queen of highlight’ then Ilebaye kisses random ppl in the house “genz baddie with lack of home training and cheap” …God is watching all of u. I’m so glad it’s women that’s dragging women.”

glo4chima: “Her fans wey gather dey call Baye names are here calling her gamer. She is thirsty cuz she is drunk make una rest, they are all human make una no dey judge others and praising same act from una fave.”

sparkles01___: “I am a mercy fan,but this is disappointing. Whatever happened to decorum and decent? Na wa oo.”

pretty_ogechijoy: “Olosho mercy I thought Erica is your friend why following her left over.”

Watch the video below;