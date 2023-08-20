Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolanibaj was seen kissing and holding on to fellow housemate and colleague Neo Akpofure in the garden hours after the Saturday night party.

The reality star had a discussion with Neo where she revealed that she is not comfortable with him being close with fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

Tolanibaj expressed her intention to embarrass Ilebaye if she calls Neo’s name that very night.

Few hours later, she was seen holding on to Neo in a tight manner, while also giving kissing him on the cheeks and caressing his body simultaneously.

Netizens have taken to the comment section to express their opinion on the duo’s relationship.

See reactions below;

momnextdoor__: “It’s giving desperate. I can’t stop playing the Bbn reunion scene where she said she doesn’t like Neo. But Tolani you’re a clown sha lol.”

kha_ree_mah: “Omooo,if kayode try and show me these two again this night,he go see me for that house.”

sultrycollections__: “Is she not embarrassed? Guyman no reason you with all the green light wey she dey flash.”

evbaruese_cyntia_: “In a relationship make your love no pass the one wey the man get for you oooh haah cos cos.”

_tamm_e: “You lot be acting like it’s a sin to like somebody allow the girl to claim ownership, if he doesn’t want her, he should open minded.”

queenkehha: “I think Neo still likes vee tho, the way e talks abt her.”

Watch the video below: