Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Tolanibaj declined her love interest, Neo’s request to end their relationship.

The Neo-Tbaj ‘ship’ doesn’t look to sink anytime soon, as Tolanibaj is ready to sail through the storms with her man.

The duo have been in a ‘love’ situationship with several obstacles surrounding it.

Recall on Tuesday that Neo Akpofure threatened to end their relationship, as he feels constantly being embarrassed by Tolanibaj over several altercations with other female housemates for the sake of their relationship.

The reality star followed his lover to the bathroom to let her know his recent feelings about the relationship.

He told her how he feels overwhelmed with situations surrounding their being together, and he wants to quit.

Speaking about their relationship, he said;

“I’ve been thinking about life situations of recent.

So I was thinking I should just back off”

Tolanibaj in disapproval said;



“I think this is one amongst the many few obstacles that we’re going to overcome. You said you’re going to quit, you’re not quitting at all”.

Watch the video below: