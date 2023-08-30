BBNaija All stars housemate Mercy Eke has shared her thoughts on the heated altercation between CeeC and another housemate, Pere.

Their arguments started due to differences in house chores.

Pere and Ceec normally handle cleaning the dining area each morning. However, this morning, CeeC said she’s not interested in doing it and mentioned doing it later.

The housemates seems angered , especially Adekunle, who suggested CeeC should fulfill her responsibilities. He questioned what would occur if everyone neglected their duties, that the house will be an eye-sore.

Pere then said he was going to do the cleaning alone, and the other housemates present agreed not to shoot up the issue. They asked Ike to communicate the importance of completing chores when scheduled.

Ike approached CeeC and informed her that the housemates weren’t pleased with her leaving during the meeting. CeeC became upset, directing harsh words at both the housemates and Pere.

During the argument, CeeC insulted Pere, his parents, and his grandparents, even went as far as calling him a coward.

A few minutes later, Mercy Eke, another housemate, expressed her opinion.

She said, “They say they don’t want to do chores so it can cause issues. They pick on it and shout, then create toxicity. Toxicity will not win this season, it’s scratching them to be angry, to be mad and fight the whole universe. It’s not going to work this All Stars.”

Watch the video below;