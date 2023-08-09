Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has asked housemate to be cordial and respectful to eachother as he reminds them that they’re not equal outside Biggie’s house.

The reality star during a house meeting on Tuesday, August 8, spoke on how his fellow housemates could get carried away with the game and step on some toes of their colleagues while on the show.

Whitemoney noted that some derogatory words and actions might not be forgiven even outside the house when they’re made, even while joking.

The ‘Shine ya eyes’ edition winner charged his colleagues to ensure that they respect each other while in the house.

He reminded them that they’re simply housemates on the show and that they’re in no way equal outside Big Brother house.

Watch the video below;