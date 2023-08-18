Former BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition competitor Uriel recently expressed her love for Whitemoney’s unusually clean breath within the house.

In a video, she jokingly admitted that she liked talking to him because it made her feel closer to him.

Uriel’s caption on the video speculates that she could wish to wed Whitemoney’s mouth.

Uriel said in a recent interview that Whitemoney had truly showed desire in continuing their relationship.

She said: “Whitemoney wanted to date me outside of the house, but I refused. I am going to put that out there because I feel like Whitemoney really let me down on the show.“

“And I will say this because we have some sort of relationship outside, we spoke but after a few things that happened on the internet, I just kind of pulled back because I did not agree with certain things he said.”

“We got into the house and I found him in there. You know he is known for his food, I am known for my food. I think he really underestimated me when it came to cooking.”

