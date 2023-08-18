Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has shared her admiration for Whitemoney’s exceptionally fresh breath while inside the house.

The serial entrepreneur playfully confessed in a video that she enjoyed getting closer to him during conversations due to how fresh his breath was.

The video, accompanied by Uriel’s caption mentioning that she might want to marry Whitemoney’s mouth.

We recall that in a recent interview, Uriel, claimed that Whitemoney had actually wanted to date her.

She said: “Whitemoney wanted to date me outside of the house, but I refused. I am going to put that out there because I feel like Whitemoney really let me down on the show.“

“And I will say this because we have some sort of relationship outside, we spoke but after a few things that happened on the internet, I just kind of pulled back because I did not agree with certain things he said.”

“We got into the house and I found him in there. You know he is known for his food, I am known for my food. I think he really underestimated me when it came to cooking.”

Watch video below;