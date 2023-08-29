Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has said she did not use her mother’s battle with dementia as a strategy on the reality show because it would be “too predictable.”

The serial entrepreneur said she has spent the last ten years taking care of her mother.

She made this disclosure while featuring on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds recently.

Uriel said:

“When I said initially that I have gone through a lot, I was actually talking of [my] mother. I spent ten years of my life being a carer. So, this is just a little icing on the cake.

“Not bringing my mother full front in [Big Brother] House, was a decision I made before I went in because I just thought that it will just be too predictable. People would be like, ‘Oh! Why is she using her mother to get sympathy votes?’ And, I feel like there is so much about myself and I have so much talents whether it is cooking… I found out in the House that I have such stage presence whether it’s theatre, I’m able to project myself in a good manner.

“So, there is so much more to Uriel than just her mother. And I wanted to show that I’m cook. I’m also into fitness. I can sing. I’m well-rounded. And that was a decision I made not to bring my mother into the equation they [fans] have known that side of me. They’ve known it for six years. This is a fresh start so let me show you things you might not know of me.”