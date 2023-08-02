BBNaija All stars housemates Pere Egbi and Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC’s dispute appears to be taking a new twist.

Pere has tagged CeeC as an extremely manipulative personality.

He however, claimed that CeeC would never be able to successfully manipulate him. Pere opened up about happenings between him and Cee-C with Alex in a talk with his friend and fellow housemate, Cross.

Explaining, Pere stated: “CeeC is forming attitude because I did not take her side during her fight with Alex.

“She’s very manipulative but she can’t manipulate a guy like me. Just be you, be real, no need to do all the extra nonsense shit.”

“Do you think their rivalry is actually planned?” Cross asked.

He added: “Like they do these things for their highlights? They’ve been in the same season and seen how these things worked for them.”

Pere replied: “I think that they’re using me to catch cruise, to continue their useless bloody narrative. I hate it. It’s disgusting!”