Big Brother and the show’s organizers have received a severe warning from Season 8 All-Star Edition contestant Ike Onyema.

Ike, Doyin, and CeeC were having a talk when the episode started. Ike acknowledged that he first intended to stay in the head of the house room and preferred to stay alone upstairs.

He continued by saying that it was people like Venita and Soma who finally convinced him to go downstairs.

But Doyin stepped in and said it was a good idea for Ike’s personal brand to be seen mixing with others. Ike responded by stating unequivocally that he didn’t care about the reputation of his brand.

Notably, Ike declared that if he doesn’t win the show’s 120 million dollar big prize, he will reveal his genuine nature.

This was a subtle jab at the producers who had chosen him for the show.

Watch video below: