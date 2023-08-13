Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ winner Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has lamented over her recent struggles with fraudulent car dealers.

The former hype priestess took to her official Twitter page and alleged that she was scammed by car dealer and insurance company more than three months ago.

Phyna, who did no not reveal the name of the either party involved in the alleged scam, stated that she has been battling them since.

The reality TV star also kept details of her transactions with the car dealer and insurance company private, promised to drag them later.

She tweeted; “I have been scammed by a car dealer and an insurance company (name not mentioned for now ) over 3 months now it’s been a battle I have been fighting. I just tell make them still dy play first.”

We recall that the brand influencer got a new Mercedes Benz not long ago which she flaunted on social media.