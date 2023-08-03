Big Brother Naija star, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, has expressed gratitude to God after he survived a car accident today August 3, 2023.

The reality star had taken to her Instagram story to share photos of his damaged vehicle; a black Mercedes.

Hours after sharing photos from the accident, Hermes Iyele uploaded a video where he addressed his followers.

The brand influencer assured his worried supporters that he was fine.

According to him, he sustained no injuries and everyone involved came out unscathed.

He said;

“I know a lot of you have been checking up on me since I posted on my story, I was involved in an accident yesterday, and everyone came out of it safe. So there is nothing to worry about”

Speaking further, Hermes revealed that he was still experiencing side effects from the encounter.

While reassuring everyone that he was okay, the model appreciated God and his concerned fans.

“I can’t thank God enough for that. That was scary, I’m still a bit shaken up. Thank you for your concern and well wishes.” He said.

See the video and photos below;

