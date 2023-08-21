Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has talked about her private life regarding the habit of smoking, drinking and clubbing.

The AMVCA winner recently took to her Instagram account regarding being a complete introvert.

Bimbo Ademoye revealed that contrary to people’s beliefs, she’s not an outgoing person as she hardly attend parties neither does she smoke, or take alcohol.

She mentioned that people find it hard to believe when she informs them about her lack of involvement in those activities.

The movie star further added that she has been to clubs only on three occasions and has no intention of doing so again.

Instead of outdoor activities, Bimbo stated that she prefers to relax in bed, wear her partner’s t-shirt, and enjoy watching a show or movie.

“When I tell people I don’t party (I don’t like to go out if it’s not work affiliated or with family and extremely close friends). I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, and the face they give cracks me up. I’ve only gone clubbing 3 times in my whole life (never again). I’d rather lay in bed, eat in his t-shirt and watch a show or movie,” she stated.

Watch the video below;