Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky celebrates his birthday today in grand style as he shares dazzling photos.

The controversial transvetite turns 32 years today, August 31st, 2023 and has marked it with a fashionable photoshoot.

Bobrisky shared extraordinary photos of himself in a stylishly tailored pink dress and struck a pose that is worthy of the front covers of a vogue magazine.

His caption to himself and to the point as he simply wished himself a happy birthday and the good things of life.

The self-acclaimed Rich Mummy of Lagos wrote:

“Happy birthday to me. I just wanna wish myself all the good things in life”.

Theinfong recalls that the transvestite announced that he’ll be breaking his yearly tradition of throwing a birthday party in order to honour his father who recently died.