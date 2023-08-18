The young woman who tried to break the Guinness World Record by participating in a 168-hour indoor marathon sobs as her boyfriend breaks up with her.

Recall that an Ogun woman joined the Guinness World Records (GWR) team to set a new record for the longest period of time spent indoors.

The young woman went online during the 64th hour to announce that her 2.2 GB of data was running out and begged Nigerians for assistance in purchasing data to extend her record.

She explains in a video that her two-year boyfriend dumped her for dishonoring him and his lineage by participating in the Guinness World Record and also pleading for money online as a result of this crime, leaving her heartbroken.

Watch the video below: