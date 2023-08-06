Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, better known by his stage name Laycon, has shared his thoughts about the Saturday night party in the BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition show.

The reality star and singer seemed unhappy with the male housemates’ performance and called them out on the micro blogging platform, Twitter.

Laycon, during his time on the show was known for enjoying the party, but now he’s disappointed that there are plenty of bumbums in the house, yet no one is making the most of them.

He wrote:

“Bumbum just Dey waste anyhow, Can never be me sha.” In a similar tweet, he wrote “All these bumbum and nobody to handle em.”

The singer’s tweet has stirred online debate among netizens with many sharing their opinions on his statement.

See some reactions below:

@official_micolo: “2020 Saturday night parties, You just had to be there.”

@LupinIkenga: “Who you rock during your time?. Even Erica rejected you. That’s what they told me shaa, I don’t know if it’s true. Make your fans no drag me abeg.”

@pabloaded: “No be lie EVIDENCE dey u no need to explain too much.”

@Mild_Kerr: “Nene bumbum suffered from your hand that year.”

@AyomideSamuell: “We trust you for that especially nengi yansh.”