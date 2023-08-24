Award winning Afrobeats sensation Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has reacted to a Google report claiming that set his net worth at 22 million dollars as he hints on his real worth.

During a recent interview, the host informed the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker that a quick Google search as revealed his net worth to be 22 million dollars.

He then proceeded to ask Burna Boy whether the search result had been accurate or if it had been inaccurate.

Burna Boy laughed off the revelation at first. He finally said at length that he prefers them to think of his worth that way, but their result is way off.

Although, he didn’t indicate whether they had staked it too high or too low.

You may recall that the Grammy award-winning Afrobeats sensation had splashed millions to buy two exotic cars at once last year December for the festivities.

Watch the video below: