Popular Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known professionally as CDQ, has shared photos of himself in a wheelchair as he recovers from a terrible accident.

Theinfong recalls that the ‘Nowo E Soke’ singer got involved in a life-threatening car accident that left him unconscious. Also leaving the affected car terribly damaged.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday 30th August, 2023 to share his recovery progress.

Captioning his post, he wrote; “Que sera sera.” Which translates to ‘what will be, will be’.

This sparked reactions from netizens who showed their happiness for his swift recovery;

greatnexx_v1 reacted: “What we be we surely be !! Stay strong OG”

tLlove_miami said: “Up is the place of a champion. Baba stand i want confirm something”

aremooba wrote: “You will live long my brother. Stay at home no he stay in the grave✌🏾”

femiadebayosalami exclaimed: “OMG! Stay strong bro 👍”

iambangalee commented: “Light warrior toh baddd stay Strong brother. 🔥”

pappythrill reacted: “Blood 🩸 Welcome back ✊🏾”

sunnysantos_ag said: “Quick recovery sodiq”

mykey.co.uk added: “We thank God for the gift of life, and amazing to see a smile on your face… Stay strong and wishing a full fast recovery !”

officialarole wrote: “Glory to Jesus 👏👏👏”

See his post below: