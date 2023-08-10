BBNaija All-star housemate, Tolanibaj has stated that her colleague, Ceec has no emotional intelligence.

She said this while speaking with the Head Of House, Ike.

In the video currently trending online, TolaniBaj told Ike that CeeC cannot be allowed to be a director in their wager play.

According to her, the movie producer is disrespectful and has no emotional intelligence.

In her words;

“CeeC is very disrespectful, she has to go. If it was just Pere and someone else directing, it’d be fine. We’re gonna have to remove CeeC. She doesn’t have emotional intelligence and she’s quick to turn on people”

Tolani also went persuade Pere to work with Seyi, just so that CeeC will not be able to direct the wager.

However, Pere told her that Seyi must apologize for walking out on him while he was talking before any conversation can go ahead.

Watch the video below;

