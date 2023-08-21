Popular reality star, Mercy Eke has exposed the intention of her colleague, CeeC after she quarrelled with Tolanibaj.

Earlier, Tolanibaj and Ceec had gone head-to-head in an intense clash over a man they’re both interested in.

Mercy, Frood, and Whitemoney broached the topic of the altercation that had occurred in the house during a Monday afternoon chitchat.

But Mercy’s assertions that Neo and Ceec had been flirting before Tbaj interrupted them have validated the theory about the origin of the conflict.

The 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem winner claims that despite being aware of Neo’s relationship with Tolani, Ceec has been flirting with him.

“She came to where they were talking and she said can’t you see we’re talking? Neo and Ceec were flirting and it’s not the first time even during the task. She has interest in the guy,” she said.

