Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has opened up about his colleague, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC.

The grandson of late Nigerian chief, Obafemi Awolowo during a diary session with Biggie, was very straight forward as he accused CeeC of constantly wanting to be the center of attention at any cost. He referred to her as toxic.

According to Seyi, CeeC’s desire to always be in the spotlight has led to her engaging in actions that he believes are disrupt the peace in the house.

He noted that the irony of her complaints about certain behaviours while she is also actively participating in those same actions herself.

The reality star also expressed his frustration, claiming that CeeC is unable to handle criticism or confront the consequences of her own actions.

Watch the video below;