BBNaija All-stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo has exposed his friend and colleague, Ceec’s alleged strategy in the house.

He revealed this, moments after Cynthia had a heated argument with his bestie, Pere regarding house duties.

In bid to calm his friend, Cross revealed that CeeC’s strategy involves creating conflicts in the house to give the impression that the other housemates were against her.

“CeeC’s strategy is to turn the entire house against her. That seems to be the new strategy in town.” he told Pere and Kim.

“We talked about this earlier. Let’s not make it a reality” Kim told an angry Pere.



