The husband of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke, Austin Faani has shared his experience living with a mentally ill partner.

Theinfong recalls that the Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke is suffering from bipolar disorder and has created a lot of scenes on social media.

A few months ago, the actress shared her story of how had a crazy episode. She revealed how she dally streets, hotels, and beaches in Lagos for days. She added that she used the fake ID to travel to Ghana by boat.

She said she had woken up one early morning at 3 am and felt unreliable at home, so she ran to a motor park in Asaba and subsequently traveled to Lagos.

Sharing his experience, Austin Faani recounted how his wife woke him up with a smash on the mirror at 1 a.m. According to him, his wife, claimed some people were crippling out of the mirror so she had to wake up and break it.

He further disclosed how he had to take his wife for prayers when her condition became worse.

Watch the video below: