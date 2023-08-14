Nollywood veteran, Chinwetalu Agu has stirred reactions with his revelation about the spiritual attack he suffered that caused his body to shrink.

This comes after the veteran actor spent several months confined to his bed due to an undisclosed illness.

Making his first public statement since his recovery with the popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the legendary actor recounted the saddening experience of being targeted by a spiritual attack that left him bedridden for a while.

The Nollywood thespian once took to his Instagram page to display some of the objects that was removed from his body, which includes cowries, sea stones, pins, keys, bullets, and shattered mirrors.

Speaking on his ailment, the actor said;

“People were looking at me as if I was dying, I was shrinking. These were deadly arrows. Pins were there, cowries were there, sea stones, fetish substance. Inside my body. And they’d scratch me, I’ll scratch.

Then I’ll go to Prophet Ugo who is somewhere…there’s a place called ‘Maryland area’, he has his office there. He’s a man I’ll call my man. We all have seen this world from peculiar angles where your enemy, personal enemy, family enemy, would just use medicine. In Yoruba you call juju. You won’t know when they enter your body. But when you know is when they begin to scratch you, to give you hell, that is to pain you as if you’ll die the next moment, you know.

But if you go to Prophet Ugo, he will bring his holy oil to treat you. If you say it’s here, he’ll bring the oil, rub here, rub it this way, and hold and feel it. If he feels the pin in your body, he’ll pull it. My place is not that far. But you saw the picture on Instagram. Otherwise, I’d have gone to bring them. They’re still there fresh. I’m keeping all of them for D-day. When I’ll say, ‘God, let me go and give special thanks to you’. I’ve been thanking God every morning is my prayer, but this one I’m going to do it for God.

Even many who were vast in using ‘medicine’ to kill fellow human beings, they saw me when I survived some of their attempts and they marveled.”

Watch the video below: