Nollywood superstar actress and producer Funke Akindele clocks 46 today, August 24 and she’s been celebrated by colleagues, Chioma Apotha, Tonto Dikeh and others.
The box office queen, via her official Instagram page, shared stunning photos of her in a white dress.
Wishing herself a happy birthday, the ‘Battle on buka street’ actress expressed gratitude to her creator with a word of prayer.
Taking to her comment section, the likes of Chioma Akpotha, Tonto Dikeh, Kie Kie, Wumi Toriola, Destiny Etiko, Faithia Williams, and others dropped a birthday message for her.
Chioma Akpotha wrote, “Happy birthday Lafunky!
Kie Kie wrote, “Happy birthday mama. God has given you the grace to be great and you’ll never fall short of that grace in Jesus
Wumi Toriola wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful aunty. May God’s light continue to shine on you
Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy birthday my queen
Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Happy birthday sisterly
Faithia Williams wrote, “Happy birthday my dear sister
Alesh Sanni wrote, “Happy birthday Aunty Mii. Keep being amazing. Love and appreciate you forever. A Queen I Stan
Do2tun wrote, “Legs for days. Kuku kill us. Happy birthday to you and Ayo ni ooo”.
