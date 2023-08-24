Nollywood superstar actress and producer Funke Akindele clocks 46 today, August 24 and she’s been celebrated by colleagues, Chioma Apotha, Tonto Dikeh and others.

The box office queen, via her official Instagram page, shared stunning photos of her in a white dress.

Wishing herself a happy birthday, the ‘Battle on buka street’ actress expressed gratitude to her creator with a word of prayer.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Chioma Akpotha, Tonto Dikeh, Kie Kie, Wumi Toriola, Destiny Etiko, Faithia Williams, and others dropped a birthday message for her.

Chioma Akpotha wrote, “Happy birthday Lafunky!

Kie Kie wrote, “Happy birthday mama. God has given you the grace to be great and you’ll never fall short of that grace in Jesus

Wumi Toriola wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful aunty. May God’s light continue to shine on you

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy birthday my queen

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Happy birthday sisterly

Faithia Williams wrote, “Happy birthday my dear sister

Alesh Sanni wrote, “Happy birthday Aunty Mii. Keep being amazing. Love and appreciate you forever. A Queen I Stan

Do2tun wrote, “Legs for days. Kuku kill us. Happy birthday to you and Ayo ni ooo”.