Former Big Brother Naija season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, has taken to his official Instagram page to mock haters after he and and other Jury members were dragged yesterday.

Netizens slammed the jury presented yesterday at the BBNaija All Stars eviction show. The jury included Teddy A, Diane and Laycon.

The jury saved Seyi, a housemate who has had the least votes in the past week once again evicting Uriel from the house.

It appears the dragging and insult from social media users about the decision of the jury did not bother Teddy A as he takes to his page to throw shade at haters.

He wrote on his page, “Light of the world don wake! Godd morning to all FANMILK & well wishers, the haters can collect their greetings from the garbage truck at Osapa London. Emi omo yin nooni, wooni felomi semi!”

