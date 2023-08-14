Cross and Ceec, housemates on BBNaija All Stars, have criticize Biggie for preventing them from competing for the week’s HoH.

The pair were barred from the arena for the week’s game to determine the Head of House since they arrived late. As Pere restrained Ceec from lashing out in anger, she was enraged.

Cross, on the other hand, expressed his resentment toward the other housemates while bemoaning the shift in his ranking on the list that was circulated.

As a result, Ceec and Cross no longer have the opportunity to serve as the HoH for the week.

However, Soma was delighted to be automatically qualify for the next round after the two were eliminated.

As a consequence of her behavior with Ilebaye the previous weekend, CeeC was also prohibited from competing for the HOH last week.

Watch the video below;