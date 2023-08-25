Popular reality stars, Cross and Ilebaye sparks reactions on social media as they share an intense kiss.

It is well known that the pair exhibited some chemistry in the house up until the introduction of Kim Oprah, who captivated Cross’ attention.

Ilebaye and Cross were caught enjoying a kiss on camera on Thursday night, which got the attention of both viewers and housemates.

The developing triangle relationship between Kim Oprah, Cross, and Ilebaye is predicted to cause a flood of trouble to hit Biggie’s residence.

In reaction, trinity_o_grace said: “I’m 22 Dey kiss 😂😂😂😂 I’m 22 mummy is watching. #rubbish”

umejesi_ opined: “If this is what y’all call content

I fear for the future generation 🥲”

_midara stated: “I just feel this girl knows what she’s doing….she kinda knows deep down everyone will be talking about her…so low-key she knows she’ll be trending, either it’s a good or bad way. Hence, paving way for publicity”

msamyt_ noted: “Season after Season na only faves wey dey give BP I get … Heeew! Goodnight. Las Las my Gen Z Baddie will carry the 120milli ❤️ if you don’t agree write your own comment about your fave, don’t come crying under mine.”

official_eberry1 penned: “🤮🤮🤮🤮, her shame dey shame me”

Watch the video below: