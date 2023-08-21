Renowned businessman Cubana Chief Priest is proud of his little boy, Donald who has become one of Nigeria’s youngest CEO.
The socialite’s 6-year-old son has now become the owner of a fast-food restaurant. However, the eatery would be managed by his mom.
He took to his social media page to share the thrilling news with his fans on Instagram along with a clip of the launch.
The little lady used a scissors to cut the ribbon in front of the establishment that was now his.
Cubana Chief Priest wrote;
“My son Donald CEO at 6. Big congratulations, real homie. We did it again in @djkhaled voice. Another one. Donald’s 24hrs Fast Food by @_deangels Now Open”.
See the video below:
Discussion about this post